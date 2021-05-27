Kim Kardashian says she failed “freshman exam” to be a lawyer

Kim Kardashian will have a new show on Hulu 0:28

(CNN) – Kim Kardashian came close to passing the exam to be a lawyer, but she failed.

In an excerpt from her family’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” show on Wednesday, Kim confesses to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she failed her freshman exam for law students.

“So girls, I didn’t pass the freshman exam” for law students, says the reality star, who aspires to be a lawyer.

Kardashian adds in her confession that she is studying a four-year law program, rather than the typical three-year, and that “you have to take the freshman exam (or commonly known as baby bar in English)”

“This one is actually more difficult, I heard, than the official exam,” Kardashian mentions in the snippet.

Then you can see in the video how Jessica Jackson, a human rights lawyer and co-founder of # cut50 (where Kardashian is doing her professional practice), tells her that she needed a score of 560 to pass, but she got 474.

“That (score) is extremely close on a test that most people don’t take in the middle of a pandemic,” Jackson tells Kardashian.

Sisters comfort Kim Kardashian

“I’m a failure,” Kardashian responds, lamenting that she spent “six weeks in a row, 10 to 12 hours a day” studying for the exam.

Her sisters support her, telling Kardashian that her father, the famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, would be proud of her and pointing out the remarkable work she is doing.

Kardashian wants to get certified in law to delve into criminal justice.

“The fact of spending all that time away from my children,” he adds. “It’s like I can’t do it again, I don’t have time.”

Whether or not Kardashian achieves her dream of passing the law exam may be reflected in some way in the new content her family signed on to produce with Hulu.