Kim Kardashian Says She “Absolutely” Owes Kris Humphries an Apology

Kim Kardashian is getting honest about her past marriages. Kim is currently in the middle of divorcing her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West. In the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen, she spills about her split from ex-husband, Kris Humphries. The exes tied the knot in 2011 and Kim filed for divorce 72 days after getting married. Consider this a relationship cautionary tale, folks.

During the interview, Kim said she was nervous, but felt “pressured” to go through with the wedding because the ceremony was a two-part E! special. Even Kris Jenner knew something was up (she tried to talk Kim out of getting married at the rehearsal dinner). Big yikes.

Kevin Winter / NBCUniversalGetty Images

“What you said to me is: ‘I’m going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave and I’ll handle it,'” Kim said about the conversation she had with her momager, per People . “And I thought, ‘Okay, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet. ‘ So I was like, ‘Okay guys, it’s just cold feet, I got this, it’s cold feet, we’re filming the show.’ ”

As manufactured as Kris and Kim’s relationship seemed, their decision to get married was authentic. “The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris’ because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for,” Kim said. “So I used all of our production money on the wedding, right. So, if that was fake, I would have saved my money.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Andy then asked the million-dollar question: “Would you say you partially went through with the wedding because of the show?” To this, Kim admitted, “Yes.” She added, “I was so nervous to break up with someone, I handled it totally the wrong way,” she shared. “I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I couldn’t, I just didn’t know how to deal, I learned so much from it.”

Andy then asked, “Do you think you owe him an apology?” She replied, “Absolutely, and I tried to, I tried calling him for months.”

That was Kim’s second marriage (she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas when she was 19). Kim revealed one sad truth at the end of the interview: “I wish I was only married once,” she said.

You love all the deets on celebs. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io