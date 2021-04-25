Kim Kardashian says goodbye to Alber Elbaz, she lost her life!

1/4

Sadly, another news related to the departure of an important person in the world of fashion, the friendly designer Alber Elbaz who was one of the most loved by Kim Kardashian lost his life, she for her part very sad shared a tender message.

Several celebrities have shared their condolences on their social networks either on Twitter or Instagram just as they did. Kim kardashian five hours ago where he shared a tender message about his departure.

The cause that the Moroccan-born Israeli designer lost his life is due to the virus that caused the pandemic, although it seems that it was already normalizing apparently not, since there continue to be cases of people losing their lives to cause of Covid-19.

The older sister of Kylie jenner He shared in his publication several photographs where he appears next to Elbaz posing for some photographs and in others fixing part of some outfits, without a doubt he will be one of the personalities that he will miss the most, especially because apparently he loved him and appreciated him a lot, no only because of his work but also because of his personality.

It was a total of six photographs in which the owner of SKIMS with the Israeli-Moroccan designer, in his message he expressed that upon learning of his departure he felt a strong pain because he was very fond of him, stating that his heart had been broken.

She mentions that one of her first times in Paris she had the pleasure of meeting him at breakfast, stating that she was about to faint as soon as she saw him, but that after a short time she began to feel more comfortable due to the fact that Alber was an extremely warm.

If you are a fan of Kim Kardashian you will know that she has had the opportunity to be on several occasions the cover of the renowned international magazine Vogue, she mentioned that the designer was the one who dressed her for her first cover in the aforementioned magazine and that he also gave her the dress that she had used it for the shoot with the goal of forever having that fond memory of her first time on one of the covers of Vogue.

Kim affirmed that Alber had a sweet soul, because not only did he collaborate with him on one occasion and later did it again, stating that the laughs were not lacking while they were doing the wardrobe tests also together with Lanvin, it is a memory that will surely bring some tears roll down your cheeks.

On Twitter we find several publications from different personalities as well as from the Vogue Spain Magazine itself that mourn their loss; It is said that after several weeks of fighting the virus the designer could not fight it and lost the fight.

Perhaps this news as well as others of this style will make society become aware and take care of themselves a little more, this because no one is safe, be it a famous person with a lot of money and popularity or someone who few people know , the virus has no preference taking whatever life is known or not.

Three days ago Alber Elbaz shared on his official Instagram account a short video with some striking images in a circle, his publication already has 211,931 like’s, surely many of them are due to his departure, because among the comments that There are more than 1,600 we found some wishes for him to rest in peace and they also share their condolences for his family.

The world of fashion is going through a great loss of a person who was not only avant-garde if not a “Little giant of design” as many claim.