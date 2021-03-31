Kim Kardashian rides a beautiful horse for a session! | EFE

Many people do not know the hard work that must be done to make a perfect photograph, so Kim kardashian Renowned social media celebrity shared behind-the-scenes footage of a shoot with her younger sister Kendall jenner, where he had to mount a beautiful black stallion, a Friesian horse.

Thanks to the socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is extremely professional, for her any photo session she does, she does it in an impressive way, as a result we have beautiful and impressive photographs.

This type of publication, the still wife of Kanye West, tends to do them on her Instagram stories, which she shared approximately 9 hours ago, where she appears in several videos showing part of the work that has to be done to look perfect.

Kim Kardashian shared three videos in the first one, she appears riding on a beautiful Friesian horse, despite the fact that it moves a little and on the face of the socialite there is an expression of fright, this breed of horses are usually quite calm, though because they are quite tall it may have made Kim feel a bit scared.

As for Kendall, he was standing next to her, between them. horses holding the reins so they wouldn’t move and ready for them to start taking photos.

At the back of where they were you can see a high wall that has foliage of beautiful green plants, in the location it was already night so it looked a bit dark around, however with the light of the lamps you could see quite well .

Both sisters were wearing the same outfit, it was a full gray jumpsuit, what differentiated them were the boots, while Kim wore brown ones. Kendall wore black ones.

In a second video Kim Kardashian already appears alone with one of the horses, it is daylight and she is wearing another outfit, surely the session started very early, she is wearing a black corset with buttons in the front, brown leather pants and honey-colored boots, in the background you can see a hill with some dry trees.

For the third video we see the sisters together and with both horses, it is the same location as in the second video, this time Kendall Jenner is also wearing a different outfit, this consists of a two-piece black suit, it seems to be made of leather and brings the same boots as at the beginning.

This session you will surely know for what purpose they took it and it is that for a few days that both Kim and Kendall have been promoting the new line of perfumes inspired precisely by the highest paid model in the world.

The beautiful steeds are related to the love that Kylie Jenner’s older sister feels when riding them, the whole concept with which these three fragrances were created was more than thought by the socialite and businesswoman who is constantly renewing herself in terms of her products, The same ones that he tends to show on his Instagram account where he has millions of followers.

Being a businesswoman and Instagram star, Kim Kardashian is known internationally, to date she has more than 212 million followers in said application, admirers who seem to increase day by day because for a few weeks she has been on the heels of her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who until now of the Kardashian Jenner clan is the most popular in the App, maybe soon Kim will be able to reach her.