Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Divorced Kanye – The Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

The last season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” It was highly anticipated not only because it was his final installment, but also because many hoped to find the answer to why Kim and Kanye broke up.

Although the question has not yet been definitively resolved, everything would indicate that heThe rumors of an alleged infidelity of Kanye with another man They had nothing of truth behind them and their divorce would be more related to their lifestyle.

The most recent episode of the show, showed Kim Kardashian speaking publicly about the issue for the first time since the news of her divorce with Kanye West was released and that is that at the time of filming, the couple had not yet begun the legal process .

Why did Kim and Kanye split up?

Although this is only a short segment on the show, it shows Kim and Khloé talking about the problems the former has with her then-husband, Kanye.

Kim explains that at the moment they are “calm” and there have been no recent fights like the one they had before the trip, which they say was a very big one and probably the one they had when he confessed in the middle of an electoral debate that he had considered aborting his eldest daughter, North.

However, immediately afterwards a flashback is shown in which Kim is crying and venting to her sisters Kylie, Kendall, and Kourtney, to whom he says:

Honestly, I can’t continue doing this anymore. Why am I still stuck in the same place for years? He moves to a different state every year and I have to be by his side to raise the children. He is an incredible father, he is doing a great job ”.

At this, Kourtney assures him that he will continue to be a good father even if they are no longer together and assures him that Kanye has even been better without her in Wyoming. That’s when Kim breaks down and explains the possible reason why Kim and Kanye broke up:

I think he deserves to be with someone who supports him at all times and follows him anywhere in the world and moves to Wyoming and does everything. I can not do that. I feel like a fucking failure, it’s my third fucking marriage. Yeah I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about it. I want to be happy”.

At the end of the flashback, Khloé explains to the camera that your sister has tried to protect her marriage at all costsbecause she herself would not be willing to live the way that Kim does.

The final episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” which will air on June 10, is likely to show Kim finally deciding to divorce Kanye.

Although from the advance everything indicates that the answer to why Kim and Kanye separated is the same, because in this one you hear the businesswoman and influencer complain once again about Kanye’s constant moves.

