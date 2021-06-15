Kim Kardashian reveals when she decided to divorce

Kim Kardashian reveals the moment she decided to divorce | .

Something that millions waited for is the moment when the businesswoman, model and socialite Kim Kardashian shared the reason why she decided to divorce, but it was recently that the moment was shared when she made the strong decision to permanently separate from the rapper Kanye west.

Definitely the Kardashian Jenner clan had to say goodbye to their reality KUWTK, with the news that for a few months has everyone pending what will happen, one of the marriages that millions admired and some other envy.

We are talking about Kim kardashian and Kanye West, two successful entrepreneurs and Internet celebrities, with their separation being the climax of the controversies in which the businesswoman has been involved since a little before the reality was launched, this topic could not be missing from the program.

It was precisely in “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” where the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm was a little more fragile than normal, since in a conversation with her mother Kris jenner revealed the moment that she knew when she should separate from her husband with whom she had already been together for more than 7 years.

It was practically more than evident that in one of the episodes of the final season, there would have to be more drama than in others of the 20 seasons.

In this conversation the matriarch of the family and who until today has been a great support for each of her daughters, commented that she felt like a failure that although she could have her children with her, she still felt alone, She said she felt “good” about the fact that her husband had moved to a state far from home.

However, he added that after turning 40 he realized that it was not what he wanted, since when he moved West, he began to realize that being so far away was when they got along better and the truth was not what he wanted and it was surely not what he had in mind as a family.

Her mother questioned the fact that she has not told about these kinds of problems with her family, who have been great support for all of them, they always advise each other and help them think about what would be the best they could do, however she believed that the best It was talking directly to your therapist.

The only thing her mother wanted was to see her laugh again, to see her happy and joyful as it had always been since she had not seen him for a long time and perhaps she felt worried about her daughter.

In the conversation, Kim Kardashian commented that she had achieved so many things that she would never have imagined, but that at the moment she had no one to share them with, the simple fact of seeing her younger sister Khloé kardashian with her boyfriend gave her a bit of nostalgia.

Recently, certain rumors have been shared about a new partner of the businesswoman and influencer, according to the mdz portal they claim that the British billionaire Jamie Ruben It is his new partner, possibly he is the one with whom he achieves what he longs for.

Like any other successful woman, Kim wants to find someone who shares her ideals, projects, goals and, as she also mentioned, someone who, like her, does some exercise.

The divorce process is already underway, it could be in fact that they are already officially divorced and have not yet officially shared the news, perhaps they want to keep that for themselves.