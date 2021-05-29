Kim Kardashian reveals she failed her freshman law school exam

On her journey to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a lawyer, Kim Kardashian is experiencing a bit of turbulence. In a preview of Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star reveals that she failed the baby bar exam, meaning her freshman year. In your case, it is necessary for you to be given the go-ahead to continue for three more years of study. “I didn’t pass the test,” she admits to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in the clip.

Kim first announced that she was studying to become a lawyer in an April 2019 interview with Vogue, also revealing that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with a goal of taking the bar in 2022.

California, like three other US states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending school practicing law or learning from a practicing attorney or judge.

“If you go to law school like I am, it is a four-year program rather than the typical three-year program,” he explains in the video. “After the first year, you have to take the baby bar exam.” And he added: “I have heard that this one is more difficult than the official one.”

© GettyImagesKim Kardashian seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a lawyer

Last June, Kim took the Baby Bar exam after spending “six weeks in a row” studying for him. The reality star needed 560 points to pass, but only received a score of 474. “I’m a failure,” she says in the clip disappointed. “Not passing gets you down. It makes you want to give up ”.

Fortunately, Kim’s sisters gave her some words of encouragement to overcome the disappointment: “I feel like Dad would be very proud of you anyway,” says Kourtney of her late father, the famous lawyer. Robert Kardashian Sr. “Just for the fact that you are following this course,” they added.

In the end, Kim reveals that she is very disappointed not to pass due to the time she had to sacrifice away from her children in order to study and prepare for the exam. Also, the next test is only a month away, and the 40-year-old is not sure she is ready to take the test a second time.

“I am filming the end of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun: I’m turning 40. I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel it, ”he says. “And if I fail again, what is the point?”



