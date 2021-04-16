Kim Kardashian reveals her family’s new show on Hulu

The American businesswoman and model, Kim Kardashian has announced the premiere of a new series with her sisters on Hulu. We have been able to find out this news through Twitter, as he replied to one of his fans who wrote a tweet: “I still can’t believe it’s the last season of KUWTK. I do not know what I’m going to do!” Wrote the fan. To which Kim replied, “We won’t be long! Our new show on Hulu will come after the end of the season.”

Of course, the millions of followers of the family have revolutionized the networks with the aim of either Kim revealing certain information about the future show or just with the hope of receiving a response from the businesswoman.

© GettyImages

The new show is about a program that will continue to narrate the stories of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, who are known in all corners of the planet and who are also very influential celebrities, either because of their lifestyle or because of their professionalism. as high standing businesswomen. In 2020 it was announced that after twenty seasons, the successful series Keeping Up with The Kardashian was coming to an end after more than 10 years of broadcast. At KUWTK we got to know the Kardashian-Jenner clan in depth, showing us their luxurious life full of whims and comforts.

© GettyImages

They have not wanted to give more information about the next show, we do not know if it will be a series again or if it may be a documentary or a reality show. What we can know is how the international super star Kim Kardashian has revealed, there is little left for its premiere, since It will be as soon as his famous show ends.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.