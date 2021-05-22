Kim Kardashian reveals her 5-year-old son Saint tested positive for Covid-19



Kim Kardashian.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

The billionaire Kim kardashian revealed that one of his children was infected with Covid-19, it is Saint, his five-year-old little boy.

In the teaser for the next episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Kim confirms the news to someone over the phone who expresses her concern about the diagnosis and also shares that his daughter North, 7, feels ill.

“Sainty just tested positive for Covid-19 and North says she feels sick. I’m trying not to scare anyone, but I’m really worried, ”says Kim.

It is worth mentioning that the last two seasons of the family reality show were filmed during the coronavirus pandemic and in it they showed how Covid-19 affected the famous family in an important way.

As fans could see, last season Khloé kardashian struggled with quarantine after contracting the coronavirus, as well as they disclosed that Kanye west contracted it towards the beginning of the confinement.

The show is in its 20th and final season and along with the show’s finale, the Skims founder’s marriage to West is also coming to an end.

Moreover, in more recent news, Kendall jenner is causing a series of criticisms on social networks where they accuse her of cultural appropriation after launching several promotional items as part of the advertising campaign for her tequila brand in which she can be seen wearing a Mexican outfit.