Kim Kardashian returns to the eye of the storm 🌪️

In the midst of the drama over her millionaire divorce, Kim Kardashian could be sued by several of her employees.

Being Kim Kardashian and dealing with her fame, work obligations and 4 children should not be an easy task, but this does not exempt her from complying with her employees.

According to the English news portal, The Sun, Kim Kardashian and her future ex-husband Kanye West could be sued by a group of employees due to the poor working conditions in which they were forced to fulfill their tasks.

Kanye West no longer answers Kim Kardashian’s phone

Apparently this group would be made up of domestic workers who had been classified as independent workers instead of employees.

The person who shared the information also added that many of these employees would be adolescents who worked more hours than the maximum limit established by law, thus generating a case of child labor violation.

This is not the first lawsuit that the Kardashian-West couple has received for labor abuse. Kanye was recently sued by a group of more than 1,000 artists and backstage staff who claim to have suffered labor abuse due to excessive working hours without time for lunch, wrong job registration and lack of pay during his Sunday service shows.