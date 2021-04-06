Kim Kardashian returns to routine with a red-hot look

Kim Kardashian returns to her activities after a short vacation with her children and sisters in Palm Springs.

In the heat of the storm due to her divorce with Kanye West, and after it was leaked that her ex-husband does not answer the phone and only communicates with her via her security and babysitters, Kim Kardashian took refuge with her four children, her family and some friends in the California desert.

But the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star does not seem too distressed by what happened and shared several photos in a bikini showing her curves.

After spring break and after the Easter celebration, Kim and her entire team returned to Los Angeles to continue their duties.

In an ensemble that included red leather shorts that fitted perfectly to her hips highlighting her tiny waist and a cropped jumper with camel, brown and red cutouts, Kim arrived at a friend’s house in West Hollywood.

The owner of “Skims” completed her look with lace-up stiletto boots by Manolo Blahnik and her long hair blowing in the wind.

At the moment the coveted new single has not been shown with any man, but several news portals claim that the rapper, Drake, tried to get closer to her.