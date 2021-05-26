Kim Kardashian removes a level from her video game inspired by the Dukes of Sussex



The Dukes of Sussex.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

The popular video game for mobile phones’Kim kardashian: Hollywood‘recently added another level that has powerfully attracted the attention of its users due to the parallels it had with the history of the dukes of sussex.

The protagonists of the new plot were two royals, Princess Bianca and Prince Aston, whose avatars bore an undeniable resemblance to Enrique Y Meghan, from hair color to facial features. The fictitious couple had abandoned their institutional duties and had moved to California after confronting the queen for a television interview in which they complained that the royal family – it was not clear which one – had not exactly welcomed Bianca with open arms.

Although the order of events had been altered, it was basically a story of the departure of Harry and Meghan from the British monarchy and their new life away from the United Kingdom.

From Glu Mobile, the creators of the video game that was launched in 2014, have already confirmed the withdrawal of this controversial level: “Clearly we were wrong, and we sincerely apologize. We did not intend to direct any negativity towards any particular person or group of people. The content is no longer active in the game ”, they have announced through a statement.

A source added that Kim was unaware of plans to include these two characters in the gameplay and took immediate action to ensure they were removed.