Kim Kardashian Reacts to How Her Family Influenced Bridgerton

While Quinn’s books are “tightly focused,” she says, on her protagonists, the show has already given us hints of things to come way down the line — like, for instance, the slow burn of Penelope and Colin, whose story gets told in book four. Quinn says she never would have thought of it.

“From a writer’s point of view, it was fascinating and brilliant because, as I’m reading [the scripts], it was incredibly flattering because it was so clear to me that the writers had all read all the books and they were thinking so holistically about the whole thing, “she says.” They were bringing in things and hinting at things and potentially setting things up in a way that was so incredibly respectful of and honored the source material, but at the same time, you know, the changes that they made … it was so clear to me that that was the best thing to do for a television series. ”

There’s one book for each Bridgerton sibling, and while eight seasons of Bridgerton might be a stretch, that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on any of the romance.