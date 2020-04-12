The necklace that the socialite wore back then attracted a lot of attention from her followers.

Kim Kardashian.

Photo:

ANGELA WEISS / . / .

It is no secret to anyone that Kim Kardashian has passed throughout his life by more than one cosmetic procedure to improve your appearance.

However, the few times that the socialite has dared to cShare from your own profile images of what it was like before has managed to cause great fury between his millions of followers.

This time, the wife of Kanye West managed to overcome the two million likes in a photograph of him taken when he was just starting adolescence in seventh grade.

In one of the comments, his sister Khloé surprised to reveal what Kim had to do that day to get that orange hue in your hair.

.