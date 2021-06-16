Kim Kardashian put on a tiny yellow bikini to eat tacos

Kim kardashian It has been positioned for several years as one of the celebrities who has one of the most desired celebrity bodies. Along these lines, the socialite does not miss an opportunity to flaunt her charms on social networks with all kinds of publications.

A few hours ago, the media took advantage of his Instagram account to delight his more than 228 million fans with a postcard where he can be seen showing off her voluptuous curves in a tiny bikini yellow, while enjoying eating a taco.

“Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?! 🌮 ”, reads the image that has generated more than four million ‘likes’ and almost 20 thousand good comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

As if that were not enough, Kim Kardashian also took the opportunity to congratulate stylist Chris Appleton on his birthday with several photographs where Kanye West’s ex was admired using several metallic onesies.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

