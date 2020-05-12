If there is one thing the Kardashian clan is a true expert in, it is online marketing strategies. The most successful family of celebrities on the planet has developed over the years a master ability to promote their products and companies on social media, where they all garner millions of followers. The task of profiting from business never stops and therefore, There is not a day that one of the famous sisters does not cause a sensation on Instagram with some spectacular promotional photography.

And today Kim Kardashian was in charge of revolutionizing her fans with her last pose, who has shared on her profile with the intention of advertising her line of beauty, cosmetics and personal care, KKW Beauty. The American has bet on be portrayed totally naked before the camera, with a neutral background behind and hair down. As the only complement, it carries a kind of boa made with white petals that surrounds her neck in a tropical style, and which is used to hide her breasts.

But the detail that has caught the most attention has been the friendly companion who appears in the snapshot with her: a green parrot which, placed on his right shoulder, actually seems to be whispering into his ear. The photograph has harvested, in less than seven hours, more than a million and 200,000 ‘likes’ and as always happens with this kind of publication, it has taken over comments that flatter the figure of Kanye West’s wife. And in this case, with many references to the colorful bird.

“I love your parrot”his sister has written him Khloé, while the person in charge of the makeup of the session, the artist Mary Phillips, has stated: “You are the most beautiful bird.” “The parrot feels in the Amazon”, “Is this what we look like when we have money on our shoulders?”, other users have commented. Of course, there have also been those who have criticized the use of an animal in the session: “I don’t like this, Kim,” Sister, they are going to throw you over this, “other netizens have warned him.

In any case, it is not the first time this week that Kim uses the ‘wild’ for her photographs. And it is that a few days ago, the businesswoman published another image in which she turned her back wearing stunning snake print on hair, totally matching with your nails and top. So it seems clear that during this quarantine the most popular of the Kardashians has been hit by exotic fauna. Let’s see what he is capable of surprising next.