Kim Kardashian raises her voice over George Floyd’s death: what did she ask of her fans to see justice done?

Kim Kardashian West has urged her more than 65 million Twitter followers to text “FLOYD” to 55156. What does that mean, though? It refers to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

By sending a text message to 55156, you are contributing to a petition calling for all officers to be charged with murder in Floyd’s death.

Kardashian West also posted a lengthy statement about the death of George Floyd on his Twitter page.

Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long. – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2020

“For years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,” wrote the reality star.

“Although I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world riddled with systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long. Send “FLOYD” to 55156 #BlackLivesMatters #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeforAhmaudArbery #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor ”.

Floyd is the last name of the Minneapolis man who died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the neck with his knee. Chauvin has been fired and charged with murder and third degree involuntary manslaughter. The Minnesota case has sparked riots and protests across the country. In Minneapolis, businesses and stores were burned down and looted.

The petition was organized by Color of Change, which previously explained that campaign on Instagram. USA Today also noted: “This petition is” to demand that the officers who killed George Floyd be charged with murder. ” So far, the petitions have garnered more than 1 million signatures. You can also sign by texting “Floyd” to 55156. “

The organization says on its Instagram profile that it designs “campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly detain blacks and promote solutions that move us all forward.”

“It happened again. His name was George Floyd, and on May 25 he was killed by Minneapolis police officers. George Floyd was a black man, who was killed in broad daylight after a store employee called police thinking he was receiving a fake ticket. For seven minutes, George lay sprawled on the street as officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao held his knee to his neck as he fought to breathe. He lost consciousness and yet they continued to strangle him. Numerous bystanders pleaded with the police officer to let him go, while Floyd said the words, “I can’t breathe” multiple times, but the officer refused to remove Floyd’s knee from his neck. “

“After the murder, officers called his death a” medical problem. ” And it wasn’t until the video was released that clearly shows he was being smothered, that we finally saw the truth. This was a blatant and unpleasant cover-up to avoid accountability for their brutal act of police violence, “they added.

“This is incomprehensible. His life was taken in a senseless act of violence at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, all for being a “suspect” in an unfunded account. Police continue to chase blacks in cities across the United States, and we refuse to remain silent. Not long ago, we heard Eric Garner utter the same last words: “I can’t breathe.” And just a few months ago, officers broke into Breonna Taylor’s home and murdered her in a failed investigation. We must honor the life of George Floyd seeking justice for him and his family, “they said.

Officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, and two other officers who were present, were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Although he does not absolve them, the officers were responsible for murdering George Floyd, so this is a step in the right direction. We are also asking Mayor Jacob Frey to make sure that officers 1) DO NOT receive their pensions and 2) they are prohibited from being cops again.

Send “Floyd” to 55156 to demand #JusticeForFloyd, “concluded the Color of Change organization.

The previous post contains some clear inaccuracies. For example, Tou Thao did not support his knee on Floyd’s neck. Thao was a police officer on the scene, but his role was to interact and contain the crowd, a criminal complaint says, and the viral video does not show that he touches Floyd. In addition, the criminal complaint says that officers were called to the scene on suspicion that Floyd had delivered a false ticket, he did not issue a bad check. As for strangling or suffocating Floyd, Chauvin’s criminal complaint says that “there were no physical findings to support a diagnosis of traumatic suffocation or strangulation.” Mr. Floyd had underlying health problems, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being detained by the police, his underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death. “

On its petition page on George Floyd, the site states: “By taking action, you will also receive regular communications from ColorOfChange. By providing your mobile number, you agree to receive cell phone communications and text messages from ColorOfChange and its affiliated entities regarding news and action opportunities. Rates may apply for messages and data. You can unsubscribe at any time by sending STOP to 55156 ″.

The petition states: “Dear Mayor Jacob Frey and County Attorney Michael Freeman: I am outraged and disturbed by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of officers from the Minneapolis Police Department …

… For seven minutes, George Floyd and the onlookers screamed and begged for his life as his officers killed him in daylight. This is an act of police violence committed against an innocent and unarmed black man. No one deserves what happened to George. And it is up to you to grant justice.

I ask you, Mayor, to 1) block your pensions and 2) prohibit them from becoming police officers ever again. And the Freeman County District Attorney must immediately charge all four officers with murder. We count on you to guarantee justice for your family.

Thao, Chauvin, and the other two officers on the scene have been fired, but, so far, only Chauvin has been charged. The county attorney said at a press conference that charges against the other officers are possible.

