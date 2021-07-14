Kim Kardashian promotes Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila by posing in bikini



Kim Kardashian.

Photo: Michael Loccisano. / Michael Loccisano / Wire Image

Kim kardashian She has an impressive body that she does not hesitate to show the world through all kinds of Instagram posts that make anyone sigh.

On this occasion, the 40-year-old socialite took the opportunity to support her sister Kendall jenner and to further promote the 818 tequila of the famous model through some images, where she has shown off her charms in different poses clad in a sexy green bikini.

“Supportive Sister 8️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ 🌵”, he wrote on the postcards that almost reached four million red hearts and more than 25 thousand comments.

“My favorite woman 😍😍”, “Perfection always ❤️❤️” and “Wonderful body 🔥🔥”, were just some of the compliments that Kanye West’s ex-wife received.

(Swipe to see all photos)

Days before, Kim Kardashian shocked her more than 235 million fans with another tiny swimsuit that could barely contain her voluptuousness, due to the threads of her beach outfit, which she wore from Palm Springs, California.

It might interest you:

Demi Rose drives Instagram crazy wearing a bodysuit that barely covers her intimate area and her rear

Roberto Tapia reveals how was his pleasant meeting with ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

The day Matt Damon turned down a $ 280 million offer