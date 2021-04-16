Kim Kardashian poses with more transparencies and announces new designs for SKIMS

Kim kardashian announces the launch of the new SKIMS collection, which follows the summer season. With this one, it returns to its base colors: white, black and nude. But now it comes with the surprise of having a print. The animal print begins its way in the Kim brand.

For this launch, the celebrity takes up her role as a model and exposes the four models and colors on her own skin. More than a million likes received his publication.

But today has been the day of the job announcements. Because prior to this post, Kim revealed that KKW Fragrance will be joined by none other than Jeff Leatham, famous floral designer.

Jeff shared his excitement for this project on Instagram, and said keeping the secret was very difficult. “This has been the most difficult and exciting secret for me to keep! I am very honored and more than proud to collaborate on my first fragrance collection with @kimkardashian 🤍 Jeff Leatham for @kkwfragrance, ”said the designer.

The fragrances were presented right there. On the design and the three scents he said: “We create clean, soft and sophisticated floral scents packaged in ingeniously designed bottles.”

J Balvin was ‘frozen’ when he found out that he was going to be a father