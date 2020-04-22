Kanye West’s controversial wife’s intimate curves excel in family photography

Kim Kardashian He shared a photograph in which he appears with his mother Kris Jenner and his grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell. All three are blond in the image and are dressed in white. In the case of Kim, it is striking that under her white shirt she does not wear a bra at all.

Along with the publication that has given her more than 180,000 likes in less than ten minutes, the businesswoman wrote: “My favorite ladies. Fun fact, my grandmother has an IG account to see what they are doing. ”

View this post on Instagram My favorite ladies. Fun fact my grandma has a creep IG account to see what were all up to. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:13 am PDT

The last image that revealed Kim’s body is the one that she uploaded to Instagram with her mother, in which she appears in a nude bodysuit.

View this post on Instagram My mom @krisjenner and I on set of our KKW X KRIS FRAGRANCE collab! Available now at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM @kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 20, 2020 at 8:51 am PDT

The publication corresponds to the launch of Kim’s new fragrance, which she collaborated with the Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch.

View this post on Instagram @kimkardashian and @krisjenner BTS of the KKW X KRIS shoot 📸 Shop #KKWxKRIS now only at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Apr 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm PDT

