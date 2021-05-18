Kim Kardashian paid $ 25K for an iconic Janet Jackson look

“I’m a big fan,” Kim wrote in the publication that she shared in stories where she shows off her new acquisition. “I can’t believe I won this outfit”added.

The look was available at auction to mark the singer’s 55th birthday on May 16 and included other iconic pieces such as the jacket from her Rhytm Nation tour, a key-shaped earring she wore several times and the cardigan she wore. in the movie Justice Film.

The most expensive look in the auction was the outfit that he paired with his brother, Michael Jackson, in the music video for “Scream”, for which they paid 125 thousand dollars.