Kim Kardashian paid $ 25,000 for some clothes worn by Janet Jackson

Photo: Roy Rochlin / Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

After giving up fur due in part to criticism he had received from groups like PETA, Two years ago Kim kardashian She decided to make another change in her wardrobe, betting more and more on vintage fashion, where she has found a real goldmine for the red carpet. In this opportunity paid $ 25,000 for some clothing used by one of its most admired artists, Janet jackson. So now Kim has a top and pants that belonged to the sister singer of “El Rey del Pop”, Michael jackson.

The celebrity went to rapper Diddy’s wedding in 2019 dressed in a dress from Vivienne Westwood’s 1999 bridal collection and last year she rescued another from the late-blooded designer Alexander McQueen’s spring-summer 2003 collection for Vanity Fair’s party. after the Oscars.

On both occasions, she managed to quickly emerge more or less successful replicas of her outfits that were sold out in a matter of hours, and now Kim has revealed that she has been the lucky one who was made with the suit that Janet Jackson is wearing the music video for her song ‘If’ of 1993 and that went on sale as part of the collection ‘Iconic treasures of the legendary career and life of Janet jackson‘organized by the house of Julien’s Auctions.

The set consists of a black top and custom made ‘crop top’ style with artificial bone details and black drawstring trousers at the front, they have been sold for $ 25,000 dollars. Kim has shared this weekend a fragment of the video clip in his stories of Instagram next to the message: “Happy Birthday queen! For @janetjackson’s birthday, because I’m a huge fan of his and I can’t believe he won this at @juliens_auctions ”.

Janet is delighted that the two garments have found another home where they can receive a second life to end up going viral when their new owner decides to wear them in public. “Thank you very much Kim Kardashian! I hope that ‘IF’ brings you as much happiness as it does me ”, the singer replied.

This is not the first time that the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star acquire a ‘memory’ of the Jackson family. In 2017, her then husband Kanye west and she bought a unique jacket that had been worn by the late brother of Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, in order to his daughter North, now seven, and the white fedora hat the King of Pop wore in the 1988 video for ‘Smooth Criminal’.

