Kim Kardashian officially becomes a billionaire according to the Forbes list



According to Forbes magazine, Kim Kardashian has just become a billionaire.

Forbes published its annual list of billionaires on Tuesday where Kim Kardashian first appears on the elite list. The socialite has been officially considered a billionaire and her name joins the list led by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other great moguls.

The business magazine reported that Kardashian KKW Beauty and Skims businesses helped put her on the list.

In 2017 the businesswoman launched KKW Beauty and the Coty company acquired a 20% stake in the cosmetics line in a deal that valued the business at $ 1 billion. The website ensures that your remaining stake in the business has a value of about $ 500 million.

Skims, a collection of underwear and swimwear shaping garments, is also part of his fortune in which he has a majority stake. A source told the magazine that the company is valued at more than $ 500 million, so your participation could reach $ 225 million dollars, which according to Forbes “is enough to raise his fortune to $ 1 billion.”

Kim also has different investments and real estate in addition to having a new agreement with Hulu to create exclusive content for television after finishing her Keeping up with the Kardashian TV show with the E! channel.

Everything stays in the family

It is not the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner family appears on the Forbes list. Last year the magazine listed her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 21, as the youngest billionaire in history.

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, who has a fortune of more than $ 6.6 billion, citing irreconcilable differences.

