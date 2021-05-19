Kim Kardashian Name Checks Kris Humphries on KUWTK

Remember the 72 iconic days that Kim Kardashian was married to Kris Humphries? Yeah me neither TBH, but Kim definitely does and she’s not thrilled about the prospect of her kids taking a walk down memory lane.

Kim spoke about her daughter North wanting to watch old episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a sneak peek of this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (it’s all getting very meta over on E!), And said she’s simply not in the mood to explain who Kris Humphries is.

Chatting to Scott Disick about North’s growing interest in the show, Kim said “I think clips on TikTok. She sees it’s a popular TikTok where they do the crying scene from Bora Bora. Pretty much all my crying scenes. So she sees that stuff and she’ll come in and go ‘Mom, I lost my earrings.’ She’ll do that as a joke and I’m just like, ‘You have no idea what that is.’ “

She then added, “I don’t really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is,” (LOLOLOLOLOLOL) to which Scott mused, “But that is your life. That is your past and at some point they’re gonna be interested in seeing everything. They’re either gonna do it without us or with us. “

As a gentle reminder of this truly amazing time in American reality show history, Kim and Kris got married in a two-part TV special back in 2011, and then Kim filed for divorce 72 days later. The whole awkward ordeal played out on KUWTK, and lead to a lot of speculation that the relationship was fake. But nope!

Kris actually wrote an entire essay refuting these claims for the Players Tribune, saying “There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real. When it was clear that it wasn’t working… what can I say? It sucked. It’s never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that — with your friends, with your family… but when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level. It was brutal. “

Awk times.

