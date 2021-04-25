Kim Kardashian mourns the death of her friend and famous designer Alber Elbaz



Kim Kardashian mourning the death of her friend and fashion designer Alber Elbaz.

Photo: Mike Cohen. / Getty Images

Today the socialite Kim kardashian published the sadness and mourning that overwhelms her due to the death of the fashion designer Alber Elbaz at age 59 due to complications with COVID-19. Elbaz rose to fame between 2001 and 2015 for giving the firm another life Lanvin. This death has shocked the world of fashion and especially the ex-wife of Kanye west.

“@ Alberelbaz8 When I heard the news of his passing today my heart broke. My first time in Paris He surprised me with a lunch with Alber and I almost fainted when he came in. It was the warmest and most welcoming. Alber dressed me for my first cover of Vogue and gave me the cover dress to keep that memory forever. Then Alber and Lanvin dressed me for the first Met Ball that they invited me to on my own. Our tests were filled with hugs and laughter! What a sweet soul. I will cherish all our memories forever ”, was the long and heartfelt message from the sister of Kylie jenner.

The death of the artist confirmed it Compagnie Financière Richemont, who was your partner in AZ Factory, the last project related to fashion that Elbaz put together. Apparently the designer was known for his good humor and an ability to innovate within the industry by taking high risks in textiles.

“Alber had a well-deserved reputation as one of the brightest and most beloved figures in the industry. I was always captivated by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity… He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his unique vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression ”, assured his partner.

His own company sent a statement which summarized the following: “The world has lost a legend… The power of his vision, his extraordinary imagination, his adoration for women and his good heart have fed his latest gift to our lives: AZ Factory. He lived by fashion, and we were all lucky to have been part of this adventure, Alber’s project to reconfigure fashion to care. Alber, we will all carry your mission in our hearts and your generosity in our lives “, were the words that moved many of the famous women who have worn their clothes among them. Kim kardashian and all her sisters.

Elbaz was born in Morocco and grew up in Israel hence its big step to New York where did you start working at the firm Geoffrey Beene, who were in charge of making haute couture fashion dresses. But it is possible to show off is when your friend Raplg Toledano put him to direct Guy laroche in Paris, later attended the signing Yves saint laurent.

Among the garments that the designer managed to rescue was the cocktail-type dress and adapted it with large zippers. Among the famous who fell before the charms of his clothes are Meryl streep,Demi moore, Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman, Julianne Moore Y Gwyneth paltrow.