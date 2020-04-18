Kim Kardashian more careless than ever, without makeup or bathing | Instagram

The beautiful and incomparable socialite Kim Kardashian has surprised with the incredible statement she made by confessing that there are days when you don’t bathe or brush your hairIt seems that this quarantine is ending it.

Kim Kardashian is considered a Fashion Icon in recent years, so her beauty looks and routines are admired and desired by thousands of people around the world, but everything seems to have changed.

Due to the isolation he is in and the schools being closed, Kim has become full time mom.

In past days the protagonist of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians“He gave an interview to the portal about the new perfume that he launched on the market.

It was there that the businesswoman confessed that completely abandoned his lifestyle fashionistBecause with four young children, he has no time for grooming.

My hair is a mess and I think I’ve done my makeup twice, there are so many days that I don’t even brush my hair or shower, “Kardashian revealed.

In this way, the actress commented that even so Take things easy to make things better, so now his priority is the education of his little ones.

I try not to put too much pressure on myself, my advice to all those mothers who are in the same situation is simply to do it the best they can, ”she added.

Isolation by the coronavirus appears to have accomplished what was never thought in the millionaire socialite, by letting her lose her incredible glamor.

It is worth mentioning that the life of the socialite is quite busy, so now he dedicates his full time to his family and household chores.

Kim last month donated $ 1 million of dollars to charities COVID-19 through their line SKIMS Solutionwear.

.