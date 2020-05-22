United States.- The socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian modeling provocative and sensual in white lingerie, whose photos she shared with her 171 million followers on Instagram.

But where was she going so pretty? Kim Kardashian herself recognized that she can put on her best designer clothes, but only to do photo shoots, since she has no place to go.

The 40-year-old model shared a ‘pack’ in which she wears white lingerie, which she covers with jeans that are undoubtedly a sophisticated reinterpretation of country and streetwear.

All dressed up with nowhere to go, “wrote the wife of Kanye West next to the ‘pack’.

The celebrity completed her look with sunglasses and clear slippers that made her look sophisticated, even though she can only take a walk in the gardens of her residence.

In the first image, the most famous of the Kardashian poses standing and facing, allowing you to appreciate the lingerie that accentuates her perfect silhouette.

In the second, she appears squatting and in profile, and puts her large hips in the first frame; in the third, she was more daring, since she only focused on her chest, which stands out with a white bra.

And in the fourth pose, squatting in front, while holding onto a luxury car. In all the captures the celebrity boasts his luxurious car Maybach S650 chrome plated.

And the reactions to the images that the statuesque Kim shared did not wait, and the first to write to her was her sister Khloé Kardashian with a: ‘yeah, wow’.

But fans of the mother of four also reacted and left her comments, expressing how spectacular she looks.

Please roll me over, ”“ I just don’t understand the need for this kind of care. It seems a waste and even more so when an audience with numbers like yours could be used for nobler causes … “,” Those are the dumbest pants I’ve ever seen, “they wrote.

