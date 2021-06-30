Kim Kardashian mocks Vatican dress code

Kim Kardashian visited Rome and wore several revealing outfits, including the white lace dress she wore during her visit to the Vatican.

The famous Hollywood star is recognized for putting her incredible curves on display in each of her outfits, and the looks she chose for her visit to Italy were no exception.

The 40-year-old celebrity chose Rome as her destination to shelter from journalists after it was revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West was already in a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk. A source close to Kim told “Us Weekly” that she never imagined that Kanye would turn the page so quickly and even before her.

The trip to Rome not only included gastronomic tourism that he shared on his social networks but also a visit to the Colosseum and the Vatican, the latter caused a lot of stir because of the outfit that Kim wore.

Vatican City is known to have various dress restrictions for men and women who want to visit St. Peter’s Basilica or museums, including the Sistine Chapel.

Not wearing shorts or skirts above the knee, not wearing sleeveless or low-cut tops are some of the restrictions that must be taken into account when visiting museums, so much so that they can even deny entry to people that they do not comply or suggest the use of a shawl to cover themselves.

Apparently Kim and her advisers were unaware of the restrictions as she arrived at the scene on her private tour wearing an off-the-shoulder white lace bodice dress and several cutouts on her abdomen and hips. Luckily, Kim had a black leather coat, which was refreshing and that allowed her to continue the visit.

To the surprise of her fans, Kim was accompanied by English model Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace. Their meeting was no coincidence as the three beautiful women arrived in the same car.

