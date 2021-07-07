1/3

Kim Kardashian meets with Versace and Dior legends! | .

Donatella Versace, Gianni Versace’s sister | .

Fashion show in France | .

Businesswoman, model, influencer, celebrity and socialite American Kim Kardashian appeared on her new Instagram content posing next to the world-famous and successful owner of the empire Versace Donatella versace plus another fashion personality in France.

This publication was made through his official Instagram account 7 hours ago, in it he shared 3 photos, in the first of them he appears next to the sister of the disappeared designer Gianni versace who lost his life on July 15, 1997.

It has been her younger sister Donatella who has been in charge of the Versace brand since then, managing to bring forward the famous Italian brand, known around the world.

Besides Donatella Vesace Kim kardashian they were also next to Kim jones who is currently the director of the French fashion house Christian Dior, SA internationally known as Dior, he is the artistic director of Dior Men´s.

Accompanied by two great personalities in her first photograph, the flirtatious businesswoman surely surprised more than one of her millions of followers on Instagram, in her description she wrote “legends” without a doubt these two characters are thanks to their popularity in the houses of both Italian and French fashion.

Surely Kim Kardashian took the opportunity to meet these two legends thanks to her recent trip to the European continent.

In the photo she recently shared they appear posing in a kind of sewing workshop, she will surely be part of one of the two firms, although all three wear quite casual looks, they look really impressive.

Kim Kardashian is wearing a somewhat tight long dress with short straps in addition to a short sweater and black strappy sneakers, Donatella was wearing white pants with the characteristic ornate design of her brand, she was also wearing white boots that were barely noticeable underneath her pants and a black blouse.

As for the Dior house designer, Kim Jones was wearing a slightly more casual look, royal blue dress pants, black and white Nike tennis shoes as well as a fairly simple or basic black shirt.

Already in the second photograph, Kim Kadashian was seen posing near a street, but turning to the other side, with her outfit she was also wearing a blue ink cap, again in the third image we saw the businesswoman delighting her palate with a delicious pasta, just like the one he ate days ago in Spain.

His publication already has more than one million 600 thousand red hearts, it is about to reach 7 thousand comments, several of the Internet users are amazed because of the company with which he appears in the first image and others simply flatter his beauty again.

Currently Donatella has 6.2 million followers, despite the fact that much of the world knows her brand, Kim Kardashian has 233 million for her part and director Kim Jones has one million respectively.

It is usual for the great personalities of the show to meet and also coincide in some events or social gatherings as they are both doing in the company of Kendall Jenner’s older sister who on several occasions has had the opportunity to collaborate with the beautiful Italian in some photo shoots.

In some photographs on her Instagram account, Donatella has some photos of Kendall wearing some clothes from the brand of her brother Gianni Versace, whom at the time some celebrities and even designers considered him one of the greatest designers of the time.