Kim Kardashian leaves a postcard between the sheets and ‘falls in love’ with her fans (PHOTO)

The model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, continues to ‘break’ paradigms and make all her followers fall in love with her hottest photographs and this time, from bed, she left a postcard for the memory of all her admirers and followers.

The American model, who has 232 million followers, covered with bed sheets in Rome, was natural on social networks.

“Good morning Rome, good night Los Angeles.” Wrote the famous influencer.

Kim Kardashian has established herself as one of the most famous stars in show business and just as she enjoys social media, all her fans enjoy the beautiful postcards that she hangs on her Instagram account.