Kim Kardashian launches jewelry for teeth!

Kim Kardashian, Who is not only an influencer but a businesswoman who knows very well how to multiply money, has left more than half the world with their mouths open by showing off her new collection of jewelry for teeth. That’s right, just like rappers usually do, the most famous sister of Kylie jenner He ventured with this type of garments, which are on sale now.

All this jewelry on teeth started when the designer Gabby elan made one custom for Kim. It is made with the opal stone that is litmus and covers 8 teeth, the price of the jewel is valued at more than 150 thousand dollars. She exhibited them in Instagram and everyone was delighted with the model. So, the influencer decided to make a cheaper version to launch on the market.

So it is not only its line of girdles and underwear but also diamonds and tiny pieces will go to accompany the long list of items that the family makes Kardashian-Jenner. This only shows that, despite going through a very media divorce from the rapper Kanye west, Being single has helped her grow as a businesswoman while enjoying her children and her law studies.

