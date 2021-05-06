Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and more share messages of support for Colombia

“Please pray for the people of Colombia 🇨🇴”, Bieber wrote, in addition to a few sentences about the people who are deprived of their liberty.

Kim Kardashian retweeted a message asking people outside of Colombia find out about what is happening with homicides and police brutality in that country.

Shakira also delivered a thread on Twitter regarding the violence in her country. “It is unacceptable for a mother to lose her only child to brutality.”