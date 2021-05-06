Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and more share messages of support for Colombia

“Please pray for the people of Colombia 🇨🇴”, Bieber wrote, in addition to a few sentences about the people who are deprived of their liberty.
Kim Kardashian retweeted a message asking people outside of Colombia find out about what is happening with homicides and police brutality in that country.
Shakira also delivered a thread on Twitter regarding the violence in her country. “It is unacceptable for a mother to lose her only child to brutality.”
It is unacceptable for a mother to lose her only child to brutality.
And that 18 other people have their lives taken from them in a peaceful protest. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Ujwq0yjU2X
– Shakira (@shakira) May 4, 2021