After the controversy of her intense beat-up fight with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, the millionaire businesswoman has been placed in the eye of the hurricane for allegedly trying to profit from the current situation derived from the crisis of coronavirus in the world.

Kim Kardashian promoted in a publication – which he later removed – some products of his brand mentioning that 20% of the profits from sales would go to those affected by the pandemic. However, the ad continues to appear in her profile bio on both Twitter like in Instagram.

Given the intense attacks it has received from users, accusing her of being taken advantage of and reproaching her for not disinterestedly donating to those affected, the wife of Kanye West removed the post and instead posted a new one announcing that- through its brand SKIMSwill donate 1 million dollars to families.

