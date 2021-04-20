Kim Kardashian Is Feeling “Like Herself Again” Post Kanye West Divorce

Back in February, Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye.

According to court documents, which were obtained by E! News, the beauty mogul requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The 43-year-old musician appears to be on the same page as Kim, as he also requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, per court documents he filed on Friday, April 9. And like the SKIMS founder, he agreed that neither party should pay for spousal support. Moreover, I have requested they both pay for their own legal fees.

Despite their divorce, it seems the duo is putting their family first.

“Kim is really hands-on with her kids,” a third source tells E! News, adding that she’s found support in her eldest daughter. “North is also involved with the two littlest ones and definitely helps out in her own little way.”