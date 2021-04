Let’s do the math. If Kim is the majority owner (let’s assume she has 51%), her stake in SKIMS would be approximately $ 800 million. Adding this to the rest of her fortune from KKW Beauty (500 million according to Forbes), Kim Kardashian’s net worth would be $ 1.3 billion, 300 million more than Forbes says!

This makes her the richest member of the entire Kardashian clan., surpassing Kylie Jenner, who currently has a fortune of 700 million dollars, also as estimated by Forbes.