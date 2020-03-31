Kim Kardashian is a highly successful multi-business businesswoman. One of his new projects is the SKIMS line, which are bands that shape his figure.

The famous is also a model of the garments and is seen on her Instagram with little clothing. This is how he shows his fans what they would look like with the belt on.

Kardashian also appears on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” where she has had serious problems with her sister. Kourtney Kardashian. Their differences were so strong that they even came to blows.

