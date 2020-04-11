Kim Kardashian he lives in a multi-million dollar house but it doesn’t seem to be big enough to have a moment of privacy. The famous one did an Instagram Live to make a makeup tutorial for all her fans and thus promote her beauty products.

“I am hiding in the guest room because the children are not leaving me alone,” Kardashian said.

The problem is that your daughter North West He heard everything and confronted her saying, “hey, how bad.”

North was still hanging around the bathroom and Kardashian begged her to leave her for a moment so she could finish her tutorial.

North, can you let me do my tutorial? That’s the only thing I want to do, something fun for me, ”Kardashian told her daughter.

After regaining his posture and taking a deep breath, Kardashian continued his tutorial once North emerged from the bathroom.

.