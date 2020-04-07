Kim Kardashian, her mother negotiated her controversial video | Instagram

As we all know, Kim Kardashian’s life is full of really expensive luxuries and tastes. But … has all life been like this? Many will wonder what it was that the famous celebrity and his family did to reach the top and enjoy great luxuries. And it is that everything really regrets us to the year 2003, when Kim with his partner Ray J They starred in a controversial s3xu @ l video which was released three years later.

Presumably, Kim’s life would take a total turn when that video came to light, and not only because of that, but because of her mother Kris Jenner, who they say was who deal the video with Vivid Entertainment, one of the world’s largest adult film producers.

According to Caras, since then the life not only of Kim but of the entire Kardashian dynasty was made public by starring in his reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. It was there that the Kardashians became known, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Where once again they received a very considerable amount to expose their life to a television channel to everyone.

It may interest you: Kardashian record their program with iPhones due to coronavirus

Not everything ends here, Kim’s life became the focus of all eyes after marrying the professional basketball player in the NBA, Kris Humphries, And the most scandalous thing was that their marriage lasted only 72 days.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

After the news, many of his followers speculated that it was an arranged marriage and they did not doubt that Kris Jenner herself was behind all this again.

Read also: Kourtney Kardashian confirms her resignation from her family reality show

It was in 2014 when she remarried now rapper Kanye West and over the years they decided to form a large family, which made her stand out and make everyone talk about her taking her to the top, and identifying herself throughout the Kardashian dynasty as a famous with a spectacular body, businesswoman and socialite, full of luxuries and eccentricities.

With information from Michelle Orozco.

.