Kim Kardashian has made major changes to the mansion she bought with Kanye West in 2013

In 2013 Kim kardashian Y Kanye west They bought a mansion in the exclusive Hidden Hills estate that underwent pharaonic renovations over the next four years to turn it into the ‘futuristic Belgian monastery’ that the rapper had envisioned.

In 2020 they finally showed the world the end result of so many efforts, that had raised the property’s value from $ 20 to $ 60 million, on the cover of the famous Architectural Digest magazine, just a year before the celebrity filed for divorce alleging irreconcilable differences.

According to all rumors, Kim will keep the impressive house – Kanye has spent much of the period of confinement on his Wyoming ranch – to offer their four children together a sense of stability, but he also would have proposed to adapt it to his own tastes. .

According to the information now published by the Daily Mail newspaper, she has ordered the installation an orchard and organic fruit garden with a maze layout through which you can easily walk thanks to the boxes as planters that cross the ground above ground level. In addition, I would plan to continue planting more trees on the property.

A few months ago, Kim explained on her social networks that she had several refrigerators in her pantry – one of them is intended only to store almond or oat-based drinks because each of her offspring consumes a different type of milk – because she was beginning to grow your own organic vegetables and needed space to store them.