Kim Kardashian has lagged behind and can’t get over Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has managed to surpass Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Kim celebrates with a bikini having reached the enviable number of 225 million followers on this social network. But, if there is something that can cloud his happiness and achievement, it is that Kylie Jenner has 237 million followers. And it is that in addition to having more followers, they are more active and are willing to give millions of likes to each of their publications, even when they seem to be improvised and without major production.

For example, Kylie’s last bikini is from a week ago and it got more than seven million likes. Kim’s, from about five days ago, failed to exceed three and a half million.

Here the images.

Kim celebrated her 225 million likes with a black bikini with a tiny thong, and in less than 20 minutes she exceeded 700 thousand likes. Could it be that with this one she gets more millions of likes than Kylie in her latest swimsuit?

At the moment it seems that Kylie is the one who holds the first place of popularity on Instagram of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family and that is that Kourtney has 124 million followers, while Khloé has 150 and Kendal Jenner 167 million followers.

