Kim Kardashian has already revealed the reasons why she separated from Kanye West

When it became known that Kim kardashian Y Kanye west they would take separate paths after 7 years of marriage began a series of speculations about it, because Neither celebrity had wanted to provide details of their divorce, until now.

‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ came to an end after 20 seasons and as many expected, Kim decided to close this stage by confessing the causes that led to her divorce.

It was during the final episode that he revealed to his mom, Kris jenner, what his expectations were not being met by Kanye, therefore he considered that the right thing to do was to make an official separation.

“I feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything I wanted and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a person to share that with.” were his words.

Kim Kardashian talking about being lonely in her marriage with Kanye West; also sharing how Khloe and Tristan’s relationship made her realize the littlest thing she’d missed😭😢🥺 oh my KimYe, my heart can’t take this anymore 💔 #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/oKRbkjTJ2E – Ogechi (@OgeKardash) June 11, 2021

Let’s remember that Kim and Kanye lived apart during the pandemic. While Kanye lived in the state of Wyoming, she was in California with the 4 children they both share and It seems that it was thanks to these changes that he experienced that he realized that he needed an adjustment in his life.

“I was completely alone for eight months in quarantine and I realized that I do not want a husband who lives in a completely different state. I have everything extravagant you can imagine and I’m grateful for that, but I think I’m ready for the smallest experiences that I think will mean a lot, ”she explained to her mother.

In that sense, the billionaire told Kris that she even came to compare her marriage to her sister’s relationship Khloé kardashian and the basketball player Tristan thompson.

“Every day Khloé, Tristan and I would train at 6 am, the three of us, and I was completely alone for eight months in quarantine and I was so envious of that, of those little things that I don’t have,” she said.

Just a few months ago the ex-partner had been involved in a controversy due to their divorce proceedings, but it seems that their situation has become less complicated and they have decided to take things in a healthier way for the good of their children.

That was proven now that Kim unexpectedly shared a greeting for Kanye on his birthday and next to the published photograph he left a message stating that he will always feel affection towards him.