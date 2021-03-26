Kim Kardashian had a miniature city built for her children

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not reached an agreement on their home in Calabasas, Kim appears to have plans for the place.

Kim Kardashian has been involved in her divorce process and all the negotiations that this implies, from joint custody of her children, to the actions and properties of the couple.

Although together, Kim and Kanye have a net worth of $ 2.1 billion, one aspect that could be a matter of discussion is the future of their home in Calabasas, especially now that Kim is making adjustments.

Among all the controversial distribution of assets, this property draws attention for the redesign to which it was subjected and for its sink with a value of 30 thousand dollars.

However, Kim has started building a small version of Hidden Hills with an archway at the entrance to the city that her little ones could enjoy from now on.

In addition to including a boutique for her own KKW Beauty brand, Kim also included a small Starbucks, a play garden, flower shop, grocery store, castle, and two-story house.

Whether it’s your way of pampering your little ones to distract them from all the attention and tension they are about to experience with their parents’ separation, this is quite an ambitious project.

Another possibility is that it is his way of having them at home with enough fun now that they continue to take measures to avoid contagion of covid-19 in the world, or that he simply wanted to have a boutique of his brand in his own home.