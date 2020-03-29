The socialite had been criticized for asking for advice on things to do with her little ones

After being harshly criticized after exposing on their networks that she didn’t know what else to do with her four children during quarantine, Kim Kardashian You have discovered a good strategy to spend time with them: take pictures of them.

Or at least with its two minor offspring, Psalm and Chicago West, who posed for their famous mother in this cute postcard that she shared.

“My guys”, wrote the socialite in the post of his small children in Instagram, which exceeded a million likes.

Recently the businesswoman has passed the other wave of criticism that he allegedly faced try to profit from the difficult situation that millions of families are living because of the coronavirus.

