Kim Kardashian failed law exam. LOL! This is how the reality star confesses in the sneak peek of this Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. HA!

“So you guys, I didn’t pass the first law test,” says Kim. “If they’re in law school like I’m doing, it’s a four-year program instead of the typical three-year program,” says Kim. “And after a year, you have to take the baby bar (first exam). In fact this one is much more difficult, I heard, than the official exam. “

Bahahaahahaha … Kim “studying” for his law school exam …

But for Kim that was enough, she feels like she failed after so many hours of study for six weeks. OMG! I can imagine what Kim thinks it is to study … to stare at the book. LOL!

“I’m a failure. I spent six weeks in a row, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and that was so important to me taking this. And not passing it lowers your spirit and makes you want to quit. “

Awwww … poor little Kim, she spent 10, 12 hours studying …

Kourtney comforts Kim saying that no matter what, her father would be impressed with her ambition: I think Dad would be very proud of you either way, just for the fact that you are pursuing this goal, ”says Kourtney.

“I think what you’re doing is highly respectable,” says Khloe. “I think the time you were away from your family, your children …”

And that’s what Kim points out:

“That’s what bothers me the most. The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can’t do it again. I have no time. To take the next exam is in November. And I’m filming the end of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, it is my birthday – my 40s – I planned this trip and it is too late to cancel it. If I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?

See? You see why Kim failed the law test, he was planning his 40th birthday … PRIORITIES, baby!

AND! online notes that this episode was filmed in October 2020. Khloe suggests that Kim pass her exam for June 2021, to which she tells him:

“I don’t want to wait another year for school. I feel like I reached the end where I almost know everything. “

Kourtney tells him, “I think if you take a year, you’re going to forget about it.”

“I don’t know, I really need to think about it,” Kim replies.

So, Kim Kardashian failed law exam. SHOCKING !!!!

The funny thing is that recently Van Jones, the CNN reporter with whom they are ‘hooking up’ Kim, talked about her and said that Kim was doing wonderful with her studies. “I think she is going to be an incredible attorney. She already is, I think she’s one of the best defenders we have in criminal justice, ”Jones told Ellen DeGeneres.

Ok, seriously, do you really think Kim spends 10 or 12 hours studying? I think those are the hours that she is always putting on makeup and reviewing the photos that she uploads to the networks … sorry.

Ah, there is other news from Kim: She is accused of not paying employees, of using megxit in her smartphone game …

