The influencer and youtuber Kim Kardashian faces a demand against their own cosmetic brand KKW Beauty.

The reasons that led to the famous businesswoman stem from that Seed Beauty A judge is ordering a court order preventing KKW Beauty from revealing trade secrets.

Now Kim, would face a legal battle after the development company of the Seed Beauty brand filed a lawsuit to the line of cosmetics from the reality show diva: KKW Beauty.

According to the information presented by the TMZ newspaper, since June 19, the signature of the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians You could risk the plaintiff’s trade secrets.

According to the American media, the brand Seed Beauty asked a judge for a court order preventing KKW Beauty disclose your trade secrets and business practices to cosmetics tycoon Coty Inc.

In the meantime, Seed Beauty He claimed they endured a similar threat in 2016 with former Kylie Jenner parent company King Kylie. Coty It acquired 2l 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics’ shares for $ 600 million in late 2019, Forbes reported.

When Kylie and Coty they reached a commercial-financial agreement, Seed Beauty He would have warned Kylie that he would not reveal trade secrets, however, neither the minor of the Kardashian-Jenner clan nor his team gave them any concrete guarantees about the safety of their custom business model.

While for his part, Seed Beauty fear yes Coty acquires Kim’s signature, his valuable information is at even greater risk of disclosure.