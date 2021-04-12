Kim Kardashian exceeds $ 1 billion

Kim Kardashian managed to become a billionaire thanks to KKW Beauty and Skims, her makeup and modeling clothing companies. Such is the fortune of the 40-year-old socialite that she was named by Forbes magazine as a billionaire, occupying for the first time a position among the richest people in the world elite. An incredible way to say goodbye to the small screen, because in the coming weeks the final chapter of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be broadcast, the reality show with which she and her family rose to fame 14 years ago.

© GettyImagesKim Kardashian achieves an economic milestone in her career

Kim has a life full of whims, luxuries and comforts. Since its inception, his entire professional career has gone from strength to strength and he is one of the most followed celebrities in the world, with a number of followers on Instagram of more than 231 million. The Keep’up with the Kardashian series was without a doubt the beginning of her success, where we got to know her along with her also famous family. Since then her life as a model and businesswoman has been a success, thus achieving a significant fortune.

We are not surprised that the celebrity has become a billionaire, because in addition to being a true star, he has great business talent. The famous sister of the Kardashian-Jenner klan sets trends. She is a full-fledged influencer and thanks to the creation of her companies she has become a highly prestigious woman.

Your business life

Putting her life as a model aside a bit, Kim has not stopped achieving her successes. In 2017 the model got down to work to fight for one of her biggest dreams: to create a cosmetics brand. Well, he finally succeeded in that same year, when he launched the prestigious brand called KKW Beuty , according to which a net worth of $ 500 million. In addition, Kim has shares in major companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Adidas.

© Kim KardashianKim Kardashian is not only a socialite, but a businesswoman who managed to influence women around the world

After the success of the cosmetics brand, the model in 2019 decided to expand her professional projects, thus creating the clothing line Skims , which reaches women around the world. The main characteristic of the garment is the simplicity of its texture and the neutral range of its colors. Here, comfortable and interior clothing predominates. And according to Forbes magazine, Skims is valued at $ 225 million.