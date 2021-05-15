Kim Kardashian enjoys being single, but does not have an ex like Jennifer Lopez, with whom she wants to return

Since the first rumors began to spread, already confirmed, that Kim Kardashian had taken a step forward when dissolving her marriage to Kanye West, father of her four children, the television star’s inner circle already hinted that the businesswoman was also very excited about the new life stage in which she was embarking: a time of greater professional and personal autonomy with which to unleash their creativity and concerns.

Three months after you formally filed for divorce, Kris Jenner’s most famous daughter is going through an unbeatable period in her day-to-day life, as she is dedicating herself body and soul to her offspring -North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm- and of course to the many projects she has in her bedroom for underpin her success as an entrepreneur, designer and ‘reality queen’, without forgetting the future conclusion of his university studies in law. So much work explains, among other things, that Kim is not as active as usual in her social networks.

“Kim is very focused on her family and her professional obligations. She has not been separated from her offspring in all this time, and with them she has enjoyed many outdoor activities. Kim loves to keep busy, cultivate her creativity, and make the most of all of her facets. Her priorities are very clear: she wants to continue being a devoted mother to her children and to work tirelessly. She has a lot of new projects that have her very excited and, definitely, in the middle of an upward trend, “explained an informant in conversation with ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

Unfortunately at the moment much of this that happens to Kim is going unnoticed because everyone is more aware of what will happen with Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, since now he says that the “Diva from the Bronx” left Rod for the Oscar winner. Since last year, according to TMZ, JLo and Ben have written love letters.

Jennifer Lawrence gives her full support to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their new romance