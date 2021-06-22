Kim Kardashian didn’t forget to congratulate Kanye West on Father’s Day

Although most of the publications that Kim kardashian has shared on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day with enthusiasm in the United States they have been directed to his father, the late Robert Kardashian, the television star also wanted to have a gesture of appreciation and affection for her ex-husband Kanye west, of course in his capacity as the devoted progenitor of his four offspring: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In fact, one of the most beautiful and significant photos of the many that the celebrity has uploaded to his profile on the social network is the one that portrays the rapper smiling and holding one of his children for an endearing family picture, which was taken before the last great crisis in their relationship broke out, which seems to have been the final one. The couple is currently immersed in a complex divorce process that, however, will not affect their desire to maintain joint custody of their offspring.

Although he has not expressly addressed him in his congratulatory message, of course Kim has shown again what he had already said on many occasions, that the end of his love story with Kanye had nothing to do with the excellent role who plays as a father, a facet of his personality that Kim has praised countless times, both before and after the news of their separation broke: “Happy Father’s Day to all those wonderful parents in our lives. ! I love you unconditionally! ”, The socialite wrote to also pay tribute to her brothers-in-law Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex, Tristan Thompson, Khloé’s partner, and Travis Scott, boyfriend of her little sister Kylie Jenner.