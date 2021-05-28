Kim Kardashian did not contract coronavirus at her controversial birthday party

Now the celebrity has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus in November, shortly before taking the exam he must pass after his first year as a law student in order to continue with the four-year curriculum, which he unfortunately failed.

North West and Kim Kardashian (Instagram / kimkardashian)

However, what has caught the attention of his followers have been the dates, which has led many to think that he had contracted the disease during the celebrations for his birthday.

“No one caught covid on the trip,” Kim clarified via Twitter. “Saint was the first to have it in our family and he was infected at school through another student who had tested positive first.