Social media is a very swampy terrain. Any word can be misinterpreted and a small gesture like an accidental retuit can lead to misinformation. And if not, tell Alfred García.

The Catalan was the protagonist of the Internet on May 8, but what few imagine is the reason. The very same Kim Kardashian He shared a video of the gift he has made to Kris Jenner for Mother’s Day, and the words that accompanied this publication have generated chaos on the networks. “I live for sentimental gifts so thank you Alfred Garcia for making my mother happy this Mother’s Day. I couldn’t wait to give her the gift!”, He said.

I live for sentimental gifts so thank you Alfred Garcia for making my mom super happy this Mother’s Day! I couldn’t wait to give her the gift! – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2020

Alfred Garcia? The same one that has given us songs like From Earth to Mars and That the Lights Follow Us? Well no, it’s not that Alfred García. The billionaire businesswoman reportedly was referring to the photographer who worked at her mother’s wedding. What a mess!

Of course, this confusion did not take long to generate hundreds of messages from users who have imagined the friendship between our Alfred García and Kim herself. Even the singer has followed some of these jokes. “What have you done to make her happy, rascal?” Asked his partner Cepeda. “Me always making mothers happy,” replied the Catalan.

And you never know what life can offer you. One day you wake up and find yourself with an unexpected interaction of Kim Kardashian with Alfred Garcia on social networks or a collaboration between Tyga and Los del Río. It is not the Alfred that we all imagine, but can you imagine it?

